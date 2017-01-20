Jackie Evancho Slays National Anthem At Trump’s Inauguration

Image Courtesy of CNN

She’s only 16 years old, but Jackie Evancho sure can sing! The spotlight was on the former ‘America’s Got Talent’ singer as she belted out the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 — and she totally delivered with a stunning performance.

Singing the National Anthem is no easy feat, but Jackie Evancho, 16, did it with ease when she performed at the 2017 presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. After Donald Trump, 70, was sworn in as president and he gave his first speech as POTUS, Jackie was joined by the U.S. Marine Band as she sang, and it was incredible. With people as far as the eye could see, Jackie commanded the crowd with her blissful voice, and she looked gorgeous in a white coat and her hair in curls.

Jackie Evancho performs national anthem at inauguration pic.twitter.com/yrFQif373L — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 20, 2017

Jackie was one of the first performers to be announced for Trump’s inauguration, and she confirmed the news during an interview on the Today show Dec. 14. “I’m so excited,” she gushed at the time. “It’s going to be awesome. I felt really honored.”

The 16-year-old shot to fame when she appeared on the fifth season of America’s Got Talent in 2010 and finished in second place. Since then, she has released five studio albums and has continued to build her career while touring her music around the United States.

While Jackie couldn’t have been more eager to lend her voice to Donald’s big day, there was a lot of struggle and controversy to secure other acts for the official inauguration concert. Eventually, Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Three Doors Down, and a few other musicians agreed to perform at the Jan. 19 inauguration concert, while the Radio City Rockettes and Mormon Tabernacle Choir joined Jackie for Inauguration Day.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jackie’s performance? Do you think she was a good choice for the National Anthem?

