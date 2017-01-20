Jackie Evancho’s Inauguration Day Outfit: Wows In White Coat

REX/Shutterstock

Jackie Evancho rocked a white coat and loose curls as she performed the national anthem on Inauguration Day, looking perfectly put together for the historic occasion.

Jackie Evancho, 16, was the center of attention as she belted out the national anthem on Inauguration Day at the United States Capitol on Jan. 20 in Washington D.C. when she performed following the swearing-in ceremony, where the former America’s Got Talent finalist suited up in a white coat for the occasion.



Jackie knew all eyes would be on her for her performance and she opted for a stylish look that was certainly memorable for the occasion. The songstress was all bundled up in her embellished outwear, which she wore belted, cinched in at the waist — and it was the feminine detailing that totally set the look apart! From the pearl buttons to the trim on the lapels, we loved the way her coat stood out for her performance — it was stylish, young and fun. She paired the chic ensemble with soft curls as her blonde hair was parted in the middle and the loose, undone curls framed her face.

The teen faced backlash after it was announced that she would perform on the historic day, however, she did not let that stop her from delivering a moving performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” in front of hundreds of thousands of people.

White proved to be a popular color on Inauguration Day as both Ivanka and Tiffany Trump and Hillary Clinton rocked white looks for the occasion. Ivanka opted for a tailored pair of trousers and an asymmetrical white jacket by designer Oscar de la Renta while Tiffany wore a white coat.

