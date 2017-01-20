Ivanka Trump’s Inauguration Day Outfit: Stuns In White Coat & Pants

REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump’s Inauguration Day outfit stole the spotlight as she stepped out for her father’s big day, opting for a sleek pair of white trousers and an asymmetrical coat for the swearing-in ceremony.

Ivanka Trump, 35, supported her father on Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20 and she looked perfectly put together for the occasion — and we would expect nothing less from Donald’s daughter as she arrived at the United States Capitol, clad in tailored white trousers and a matching white coat which featured asymmetrical detailing. She paired her sleek ensemble with her signature blowout and a pair of black leather gloves and was all smiles as she took her place for the swearing-in ceremony. Tiffany Trump also wowed in a white coat for the occasion and it is clear that the women color-coordinated for the historic day.



All Of Ivanka & Melania Trump’s Outfits During The Election — See Their Campaign Trail Style

The day before her fashion was just as fierce as she stunned in a vibrant green coat and matching dress by designer Carolina Herrera as she attended a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery before heading to The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert. Her outfit totally popped, especially against the military-inspired ensembles that both Melania and Tiffany Trump rocked. Later that night she slipped into a stunning gown to continue the celebrations.

Throughout the campaign trail, Ivanka played an instrumental role in her father’s campaign — and she’s planning to do so throughout his presidency, too. In fact, she moved from NYC to Washington D.C. and we’re bound to see a whole lot more of Ivanka around the White House, giving her ample opportunity to continue to flaunt her chic style.

What did you think of Ivanka’s Inauguration Day outfit? Do you love her tailored trousers and coat?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.