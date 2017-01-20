Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Share Adorable First Dance At Inaugural Ball

Courtesy of CNN

Awww, this is so sweet! Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, have put their own careers on hold and worked very hard to support her father in the 2016 election. On Jan. 20, they finally got to relax and share a sweet moment. Check it out!

With so much drama going on during the inauguration, we were thrilled to see that there’s still a little good in the world. Ivanka Trump, 35, and her husband Jared Kushner, 36, have worked their butts off to help Donald Trump, 70, win the election in 2016, and Jan. 20 was their time to celebrate their success.

The duo shared a super-sweet moment at the inaugural ball on Jan. 20, when they came out on stage during Donald and Melania Trump’s first dance to enjoy a quick dance of their own to the Frank Sinatra classic “My Way,” performed by three Nashville stars Erin Boheme, Nickie Conley and Jason Eskridge. The gorgeous couple cuddled close as they swayed in front of thousands of people. They gazed into each other’s eyes, and even whispered a few sweet nothings to one another! It’s so cute to see them act like a normal, loving couple for once.

The new first daughter looked absolutely stunning as she shared a romantic dance with her dashing husband. She wore an absolutely breathtaking champagne colored gown made by designer Carolina Herrera that was covered head-to-toe in crystals. Her hair was swept back into a very chic chignon, and her bronze smokey eye was both elegant and stunning. Her lovely teardrop yellow diamond earrings pulled the entire look together, and we could see how Jared fell in love with her!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ivanka and Jared’s sweet moment at the inaugural ball? Let us know!

