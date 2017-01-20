Ivanka Trump’s Stunning Champagne Carolina Herrera Inaugural Ball Gown

REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump looked absolutely gorgeous at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 2oth. Ivanka has amazing style, so we’re not surprised she showed up in this amazing ensemble! What did you guys think of her gown?

Ivanka Trump, 35, arrived at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20th, after her father, Donald Trump, 70, was elected President of the United States, earlier today.

Ivanka looked absolutely gorgeous in her Carolina Herrera champagne embellished gown, which hugged her amazing figure perfectly and showed off her fabulous frame. The dress featured a sheer bodice completely bedazzled in diamonds, while the rest of the gown flowed out into a princess style dress.

Ivanka’s inauguration weekend style has been absolutely gorgeous. She has been in so many gorgeous looks from her kelly green dress with a matching ruffled coat, to her gorgeous white Oscar de la Renta waterfall jacket and dress at the Inauguration, to her gorgeous black and white slinky gown at the pre-Inauguration dinner — she has been on a roll.

We have to say, though, our favorite look from her was by far her ball gown from the Inaugural Ball. She opted to wear Carolina Herrera to the Ball while wearing a white Oscar de le Renta suit dress earlier in the day, just proving how amazing her style is.

We loved Ivanka’s entire Inaugural Ball look from head-to-toe and we are obsessed with her gown! What do you guys think of Ivanka’s ball gown — do you love it as much as we do?

