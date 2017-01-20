Ivanka Trump’s Colorist Reveals How You Can Get Her Exact Blonde

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

Kyle White has been Ivanka Trump’s colorist for the past two years, and is breaking down what to ask for at the salon if you want her exact color!

Kyle White has been the Lead Colorist at Oscar Blandi Salon in New York City for many years and is THE BEST when it comes to blonde hair. He has actually been my personal colorist for the last four years and I’m OBSESSED with him!

He first colored Ivanka Trump‘s hair for the Met Gala in 2015, and has continued a friendship with the First Daughter since. Kyle spoke to HollywoodLife.com on how to copy her color!

“Ivanka’s blonde is created by weaving foil highlights on her natural base color. The highlights are woven with a medium size thickness and lifted to a pale baby blonde. The highlights are strategically placed in a way that leaves enough darkness at her roots to ensure she won’t look washed out — they then progress into solid blonde ends, which gives that illuminating glamorous effect only very blonde hair can give you. Ask your colorist to finish the look with a clear gloss to lock in color, prevent fading, and boost shine.”

Here are some more tips and tricks from Kyle to keep your blonde looking beautiful!

“1. The foundation for any hair care routine is a good shampoo and conditioner specially formulated for color-treated hair, with low sulfates and high moisturizing elements..be sure to use one!

2. If you’re using heat styling tools, be sure to use a thermal protector like Infusium 23 that is also a leave-in treatment with protein and vitamins.

3. The sun fades paint jobs on cars and the cushions on your patio furniture, and it does the same to your hair color. You should use a sunblock for your hair every time you wash, and even in the winter. If you’re going to be in direct sunlight, like at the beach, cover your head with a hat or scarf.

Salt water and chlorine will not only fry your hair, it will turn your blonde locs into orange straw. Fill the cuticle of your hair with an oil that contains an SPF (like Phytoplage) so it won’t absorb all that chlorinated water. Rinse your hair with fresh water from a hose or shower when you get out. Then reapply the oil and put back on your hat.

4. Healthy hair holds color better, so do a deep conditioning mask once a week.

5. Cut back on frequent shampooing. Try using a dry shampoo like the Oscar Blandi Pronto. They really work. Your scalp’s natural oils are mother nature’s deep conditioner. It’ll save your color, your blow dry and the health of your hair.

6. Just like everything else, healthy hair starts from the inside out so try a hair vitamin like Biotin, or if you want to really go for it, try Viviscal, which is a supplement and a whole system that you can follow. Phyto also makes a pill call the Phyto vitamin which is a complex containing biotin, fish oil and more!

7. Color enhancing shampoos, conditioners and at-home glosses are great products when used properly. They can add warmth, remove brassy tones, and much more, but only when under the direction of your colorist. If you’re not sure, then don’t use it. I’ve seen scary things happen when a blonde plays with color enhancing products on her own. Don’t self-medicate, ask the hair color doctor first!”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Ivanka Trump’s blonde hair?

