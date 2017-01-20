Donald & Melania Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Balls: See All The Glamorous Pics

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s party time! We knew Donald and Melania Trump would bring plenty of glitz to his inaugural balls, and boy did they ever shine! We’ve got all of their big moments as our new President and First Lady and all the fun that went down in their honor.

Such glamour! Our new President Donald Trump, 70, and First Lady Melania, 46, got dressed to the nines to celebrate the tycoon becoming out 45th leader. The pair attended a total of three balls, with the Liberty Ball being the first stop to get the night going. Things kicked things off with a faith-based performance by gospel star Travis Greene, 33, singing his grammy nominated song “Intentional” which totally moved the audience. That was followed up by R&B singer Chrisette Michele, 34, giving a rousing rendition of “Mack the Knife,” changing the iconic lyrics at the end to “The Donald’s back in town”

The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Ball #Inauguration https://t.co/iPnAzrSDkA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 21, 2017

The Rockettes brought down the house, even though they appeared to be missing some members who had protested at performing for Donald due to his misogynistic messages on the campaign trail. The hoofers that were there kicked it to a medley of hits from composer Irving Berlin while wearing their iconic shiny uniforms. The kids group Pelican 212 performed a medley of peppy and upbeat songs that helped set the happy mood for the night.

The evening’s main even followed all of the amazing performances as Donald and Melania appeared onstage, with the First Lady looking so elegant in a flowing off the shoulder white gown with a red belt. They had their first dance to Frank Sinatra‘s classic “My Way.”

Donald called it an early evening compared to his predecessors. Barack, 55, and Michelle Obama, 53, attended a grand total of ten balls following his inauguration in 2008 while Bill, 70, and Hillary Clinton, 69, attended a whopping 14 balls in 1992. It’s kind of disappointing that the new First Couple only attended only three balls, but the lack of major entertainers willing to participate in the events definitely made for a lot less sparkle. After all, Beyonce, 35, serenaded Barack and Michelle in their first dance to the classic “At Last,” so there wasn’t going to be a big moment like that.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the President and First Lady’s inaugural ball appearances? Did they bring the right amount of glitz and glamour or was it over the top?

