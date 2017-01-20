Idina Menzel Settles The Question: Is CC From ‘Beaches’ Or ‘Rent’s Maureen The Bigger Diva?

Idina Menzel has played a number of fierce characters over the years, but who is the biggest diva? HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to the queen herself at the ‘Beaches’ premiere screening in NYC on Jan. 18. Between CC Bloom and Maureen from ‘Rent,’ who takes the top diva spot?

“Definitely Maureen from Rent,” Idina Menzel, 45, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Because Maureen doesn’t care what anybody thinks and CC does.”

Idina is playing the iconic CC Bloom in Lifetime’s remake of Beaches on Jan. 21. She has big shoes to fill. The role was originally played by Bette Midler, 71, in the 1988 original movie. Idina star alongside Nia Long, 46, who is playing Hillary.

The actress and singer also answered questions from a group of reporters, including HollywoodLife.com. When asked what it was like to remake such an iconic film, she admitted it was a little scary.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s scary, too. It’s such a beloved movie and people, including myself loved it, and I’m just hoping people will open their hearts and realize that it’s, we think it is, an homage to the original.”

It’s always tough to remake great films, because you don’t want to step on the toes of the original. Many believe that remakes take away some of the magic of the original movie. However, a remake is ultimately a tribute to the original, and that’s exactly what Idina says Beaches is at the end of the day.

“The challenge is trying to do something that an icon — your idol — has already established,” she said. “That’s just a terrifying task, and I will never do what Bette Midler did. I hope people can open their hearts and see this as an updated version and an homage to the original.”

Beaches airs Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch the Beaches remake? Let us know!