Talk about timing! Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn into office on Jan. 20, an eerie new trailer was released for the hit Netflix series ‘House Of Cards.’ Find out when ruthless politician Frank Underwood will be gracing your screens next on season 5!

Netflix dropped the highly anticipated trailer for season five of House Of Cards on President-elect Donald Trump‘s Inauguration Day. Coincidence or not? The wildly popular drama starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright will be available to stream May 30, so it’s only a matter of time until the binge watching commences! In the ominous trailer, students can be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in a creepy tone. As the camera pulls away, it reveals an upside-down American flag flapping in front of a gloomy sky, proving corruption will still be a central theme on the show.

The political drama’s official Twitter account posted the 28-second clip, featuring the theme song, alongside the caption, “We make the terror.” They couldn’t have portrayed the imagery any better, especially since season four concluded with President Frank Underwood (Kevin) running for a second term against a beloved Republican candidate, portrayed by Joel Kinnaman. Frank schemed several ways to destroy his competitor’s family life and reputation, so he would have a more favorable view in the public eye. Clearly, there’s no telling what the writers have it store for the upcoming season. The announcement also came hours after Donald was sworn into office.

This obviously isn’t the first time viewers have compared Frank and Donald. Many previously pleaded for Frank to replace the controversial star as our 45th president, and they even said his campaign mirrored Frank’s! It seems Kevin agreed with the theories as he previously revealed to TheHollywoodReporter, “President Underwood would willingly stand behind Donald Trump — in order to push him in the right direction.” We’ll definitely be tuning in!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the eerie trailer for House of Cards?! Let us know!