Hillary Clinton Is All Of Us At Presidential Inauguration: See Hilarious Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

Hillary Clinton put on a brave face at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, but as usual, the Internet has captured and capitalized on one random moment. Check out the funny GIF of Hill watching the proceedings, and see the best jokes that resulted right here!

Hillary Clinton, 69, we feel you. This is all of us today:

The swearing-in of Donald Trump, 70, as the next President of the United States really did happen, and voters have taken to Twitter and Instagram to identify with Hillary’s grim expression and attempt to lighten the mood with jokes. “Lord, grant me the emotional strength of Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama that allowed them to sit through that inauguration,” one person tweeted. “Hillary Clinton right now looks like me when I’m forced to go to a dinner party I don’t want to attend,” another joked. Same.

Check out more below:

Hillary Clinton just whispered to Barron Trump that there is no Santa Claus — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama about to drink a pint of wine down in one. Both smoking fags and screaming. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton looks pumped for Inauguration https://t.co/k3V6Kyrtkl pic.twitter.com/L4F3zeurnB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 20, 2017

😂😂😂 #MichelleObama & #HillaryClinton #OooLaLaBlog A photo posted by LA LA| That Sassy Jersey Chick (@ooolalablog) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:55am PST

In all serious, Hillary continues to inspire with her very presence. “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future,” she tweeted shortly before the inaugural proceedings. We can only hope that Trump handles the presidency with even an ounce of the grace that Hillary would have.

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the day for full Presidential Inauguration coverage!

HollywoodLifers, do you feel the same way about the Inauguration as Hillary did? Tell us which joke is your favorite!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.