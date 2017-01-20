Hillary Clinton’s Inauguration Outfit: Looks Beautiful & Chic In White Pantsuit

Hillary Clinton graciously attended the inauguration of political rival Donald Trump, and looked like a million bucks while doing so. They say the best revenge is looking good, and the women who could have been president took that to heart.

There was more than one patriotic mainstay at the presidential inauguration on January 20. Alongside the American flag, seeing Hillary Clinton, 68, in a chic pantsuit was one of the most reliable aspects of the day. Looking lovely in a white jacket and pants, it was a familiar choice for the former Secretary of State, but still beautiful look.

There’s meaning behind wearing white to the inauguration. White is the color of the suffragette movement. She’s giving a nod to the women who worked to change the face of politics, to change the United States, to give women the right to vote. Hillary was extremely close to become the first woman president of the United States, but alas, that didn’t happen.

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

It was so lovely that Hillary came to the presidential inauguration, despite her loss to Trump in November 2016. It was a major shock for the country, especially after she won the popular vote in the election by a landslide. But while she’s an accomplished politician on her own right, she’s also the wife of a former president, and it’s tradition for them to attend the inauguration of their predecessors. She explained in a beautiful message on Twitter: “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”

