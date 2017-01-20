‘Harry Potter & The Cursed Child’ Movies In The Works? J.K. Rowling Reveals The Truth

Rex

Rumors have been swirling that the original ‘Harry Potter’ film cast is reuniting for a movie trilogy based on J.K. Rowling’s fast-forward follow-up ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’ Now the brilliant author is weighing in on whether our dream will become a reality.

Our hearts skipped a beat when reports surfaced that Daniel Radcliffe, 27, Emma Watson, 26, and Rupert Grint, 28, were in talks to reprise their characters from the original Harry Potter movie series for a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film trilogy. Not so fast says author J.K. Rowling, 51, as she made the rare move of publicly addressing the chatter around the project. In a message on her personal website Jan. 20, she clarified things by saying, “A rumor has made its way all the way into the press that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be made into a film – and not just one film! A trilogy, with Dan, Emma and Rupert returning to their original roles, to be released in 2026.”

She continued, “I have no idea how these stories emerge, but to set the record straight once and for all: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a stage play, it was conceived and written as a stage play, it was always intended to be a stage play and nothing else, and there are absolutely no plans for it to become a movie, a novel, a puppet show, a cartoon, a comic book series or Cursed Child on Ice.” Hah! We have to love her sense of humor about this, but way to slam the door on the movie chatter.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered at London’s Palace Theater on July 31, 2016 and has been playing to packed houses ever since. The book and play show Harry 19 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows left off, as grown a father of three who is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic as his youngest son Albus has to grapple with his family’s legacy at Hogwarts.

Journalist Jim Hill said during the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast: “I have heard that Warner Brothers has actually had conversations with (Emma), with Rupert, and, of course, Daniel about Cursed Child, because they want this to be, for lack of a better term, Harry Potter: The Force Awakens.” He added, “They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults. And, of course, they’re hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on J.K. maybe there’ll be The Cursed Adolescents.” Well, there goes that plan!

HollywoodLifers, do you wish J.K. would allow movies to be made off of the book and play?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.