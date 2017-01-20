Hailey Baldwin & Jordan Clarkson: Cute Date Night After Kendall & A$AP Rocky Reunite

SplashNews

We cannot keep up with this love square! While Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky have been heating up their rumored romance in NYC, her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, met up for a dinner date back in L.A. with Jordan Clarkson…who’s also been previously linked to Kendall. Wait, what?!

Nothing like a Thursday date night, right?! Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Jordan Clarkson, 24, hit the town for dinner at Catch in West Hollywood on Jan. 19, and naturally, the paparazzi caught them as they were heading to the restaurant. The model looked stunning for the night out, rocking skinny black pants, a tiny white top and leather jacket with open-toed black heels. Jordan was a bit more casual in a denim-on-denim look and white sneakers.

Although the pair didn’t flaunt any PDA in front of photographers, they were caught getting into the same car together at the end of the night, and Hailey was seen smiling from ear to ear as she headed to the vehicle.

Hailey and Jordan have been linked before — most recently, they were photographed holding hands on New Year’s Eve. However, the nature of their relationship is questionable…because he’s also been on and off rumored to be dating her BFF, Kendall Jenner, 21! Interestingly, before he was holding hands with Hailey on NYE, he was caught kissing Kendall. WHAT?!

Throughout her rumored romance with Jordan, though, the 21-year-old has also been seen plenty of times with A$AP Rocky. In fact, the two spent several days together in New York City earlier this week, and an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they looked “happy” and like “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Still, if both ladies are involved with Jordan in one way or another, it hasn’t affected their friendship. They’ve recently attended Lakers games together (yep, the team he plays for!), and were even photographed out and about just ONE day after they both PDAed with the basketball star. Whatever floats their boats…

