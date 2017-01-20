Ciara & Future Finally Settle Bitter Custody Battle: What Will Happen To Future Jr.?

REX/Shutterstock

It’s finally over! After splitting in 2014, Ciara & Future have officially reached a custody agreement over their 2-year-old son Future Wilburn. The two battled it out in a VICIOUS custody war, so the fact that they’ve civilly reached a settlement after all this time is huge! Find out who gained custody of their adorable toddler here.

Congrats to Ciara, 31, and rapper Future, 33! The two are finally free of the ugly custody battle that plagued them since 2014. Reaching an agreement on Jan. 18, according to TMZ, the former couple have agreed to joint custody of their son Future Wilburn, 2. However, due to Future’s touring schedule, the tot will remain with his mom the majority of the time. We can only imagine how relieved Ciara and Future must be now that all of their breakup drama is officially in the past.

But while the pair have been relatively tight-lipped about their split recently, Future did speak out about the explosive custody battle in an interview with Rolling Stone back in June. “I can’t deal with it,” he told the magazine. “I can’t even think about it. I never imagined my life would be like that: ‘I’m going to sue you and take away from you.'” The artist added, “I don’t know how to deal with something like that.”

Future and Ciara’s relationship turned bitter just three months after the “Body Party” singer gave birth to baby Future in 2014. The drama began when Future was accused of cheating on Ciara, and over the next couple of years, things quickly turned extremely volatile between the two. Future even publicly slammed Ciara and her then-boyfriend Russell Wilson, 28.

Things got even worse in February 2016 when Ciara announced she was suing Future for $15 million, claiming that the rapper slandered and libeled her in “multiple false and defamatory statements.” However, the brunette beauty ended up dropping the libel claim in October. And now with this custody war finally behind them, we’re hoping Ciara and Future can officially move on for good! After all, Ciara married NFL star Russell this past July and the two are expecting their first child together this spring!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by the decision Future and Ciara reached? Do you think this is what’s best for baby Future?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.