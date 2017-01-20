Who runs the world? Nasty women! A flight attendant amazingly applauded a plane full of women heading to the Women’s March on Washington. A female passenger caught it on video and it’s a must watch. Check it out here!

Hillary Clinton would be proud. Thousands of “nasty women” and even some of us at HollywoodLife.com are planning to attend the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21. A group of eager attendees filled a plane heading to Washington, when a stewardess on the plane applauded the the “nasty women” on board. The Instagram video, filmed by a passenger, shows the energetic women cheering along with the stewardess. It makes all women want to march!

This is pretty f*cking iconic. [via @florblake/Twitter] A video posted by COMPLEX (@complex) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

The march will be taking place in dozens of cities across the nations, including D.C., Los Angeles, and New York, and it’s being held in an effort to protect the rights of women. (To see a full list of cities, click here!) Women will be marching together across the country, representing the mission statement which is to “stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families — recognition that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.” Some of your favorite celebrities such as Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, and Jessica Chastain are even attending, which means the amount of girl power will be infinite!

Women have a lot to lose under Donald Trump‘s administration, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported. Just two hours after President Trump was sworn in, The White House website took down all information about LGBT rights and abortion. In addition, Trump is planning on having the Supreme Court overturn Roe vs. Wade, making abortion illegal in the country. If you can’t attend, but want to be in on the action, HollywoodLife.com will be live streaming the marches across the country. Tomorrow, the women are going to have their say.

HollywoodLifers, are you marching tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.