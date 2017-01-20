First Kids Of The U.S.: The Cutest Pics Of JFK Jr., Chelsea Clinton, Barron Trump & More

Rex/Shutterstock, AP Images

While opinions on the presidents may vary, there’s one thing all Americans can agree on — how adorable their kids are! From the Kennedy’s Camelot days to the Obamas raising two young daughters in The White House, the First Family has never failed to fascinate the nation. Take a look back at some of the First Kids’ cutest moments here!

The White House officially has a new First Family! With Donald Trump‘s, 70, five kids and eight grandchildren taking on a new role in DC, the world is about to see a whole lot more of Ivanka Trump, 35, Donald Trump Jr., 39, Eric Trump, 33, Tiffany Trump, 23, and Barron Trump, 10 — along with Ivanka’s and Donald’s kids. But hey, it’s American tradition to follow the First Family almost as closely as the president himself. One of the first First Families to experience this cultural obsession was the Kennedy fam.

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy had two children: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy, 59. Both kids were very young when they lived in The White House and America just couldn’t seem to get enough of the First Family! Caroline was just three years old when her dad became POTUS and little John was only two months old when they officially moved to D.C.

Chelsea Clinton, 36, was a bit older when her father Bill Clinton, 70, took over as president, but she was still young at only 12 years old. “My father was governor when I was born,” Chelsea told Vogue. “I was on the front page of the newspaper the next day.” But despite living her life in the spotlight, she’s always had such grace and class. In fact, Chelsea’s best friend, Elizabeth Weindruch, told the magazine: “She’s always lived her life as if she’s being watched, by which I mean she was always very well behaved and very well spoken.”

And of course it’s hard not to love the Obama daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15. Malia was only 10 when her dad became POTUS — just like Barron — while Sasha was seven! We’ve seen the girls grow up SO much over the past eight years from their evolving style to their maturing attitudes and responsibilities. Malia is even heading off to Harvard this fall. We can’t wait to see how Barron grows while his dad is in office!

