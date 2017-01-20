Seth Gilliam: Father Gabriel Has ‘Complete Devotion’ To Rick On ‘Walking Dead’

While dishing on ‘The Walking Dead’s upcoming season 7B, Seth Gilliam explained how different his character, Father Gabriel, is now that he finally believes in Rick Grimes.

Seth Gilliam, 48, is just one of the many stars from The Walking Dead who were onboard the Fan2Sea Cruise on January 19, the first ever comic-con on a cruise ship! It was the TWD panel that kicked off the cruise on the pool deck as the ship set sail, and thankfully Seth talked a little bit about what’s in store for Father Gabriel when the show returns on Sunday, February 12.

“You’ll see more of his complete devotion to rehabilitating Rick and following his leader,” Seth told the crowd, touching on Father Gabriel’s massive transformation. As fans of the show know, when we first met Father Gabriel he was a broken man with zero survival skills — but now he’s stronger, ready to fight if needed, and eager to help keep Alexandria safe.

As for where Father Gabriel stands with his religion, Seth said he “doesn’t know” if the “question of faith” will be brought up and answered. However he added, “I would be interested in what his newfound revelations are about what God’s plan is for man now that the dead are roaming the earth.” Hopefully we’ll get to touch on that in the future!

Another thing Seth touched on during the panel? His other show, Teen Wolf, coming to an end. “In the last three years going back and forth between ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Walking Dead’ hasn’t left me many other opportunities in terms of work, he explained, but added “that will be changing” now that Teen Wolf is coming to an end after season six. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Seth!

Don’t forget, The Walking Dead returns on February 12 and the first half of Teen Wolf‘s final season is currently airing on MTV!

