Donald Trump Awkwardly Sings & Dances At His Inauguration Concert — Watch Video

Image Courtesy of CSPAN

No shame in his game! Donald Trump awkwardly sang and danced to a patriotic song at his inauguration concert on Jan. 19, and he definitely stole the show. The PEOTUS was totally getting in the zone and you’ve got to see the epic video proof!

Donald Trump, 70, was dancing like no one was watching during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19. Luckily, everyone’s eyes were glued to the President-elect as he belted out the lyrics to “God Bless the U.S.A,” while Lee Greenwood performed his signature song. Despite struggling to find entertainment, he appeared to be quite pleased with the talent he booked, swaying from side to side as the patriotic jam played. Donald was also clapping along, even hugging artists after they took the stage.

Donald Trump sings along to Lee Greenwood at inaugural concert: "God Bless the USA" https://t.co/UYpqI3esEb https://t.co/r2ShUB04g2 — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2017

The highly anticipated concert also featured other performances from Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and YouTube sensation The Piano Guys, who had the crowd rocking out to their rendition of One Direction’s hit song “What Makes You Beautiful.” Country crooner Toby received a warm reception after showing off his vocal prowess during “Made In America.” He also performed the suitable number, “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue.” Donald was definitely the man of the hour, as his family members were all in attendance, aside from his 10-year-old son Barron Trump.

At one point during 3 Doors Down‘s performance, cameras captured Donald leaning forward with his eyes shut, appearing as though he’d fallen deep asleep! It seems like singing and dancing the day away really tuckered him out. After the performances came to an end, Donald thanked his supporters, before addressing how he plans to fulfill his campaign promises. We’re guessing he’s pretty exhausted, but hopefully he’ll be well rested for his upcoming big day. He will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States Jan. 20. Return to HollywoodLife.com for all the details!

HollywoodLifers, are you LOVING this hilarious video of Donald? Let us know!

