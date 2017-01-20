It’s official: Donald Trump is now the President of the United States, which means Melania Trump is our First Lady and Mike Pence is our Vice President. So, are they really going to ‘Make America Great Again’ like they claim? We want to know what you think — so cast your vote right here!

The inauguration is over and Donald Trump, 70, is now officially our 45th president. Barack Obama transferred his power over to the 70-year-old on Jan. 20, when Trump and his VP, Mike Pence, took their oaths of office in front of the entire nation.

Of course, this has been an incredibly controversial election, with many shocked that Donald won over Hillary Clinton, 69, back in November. There's nothing that can be done about it now, though, and for at least the next four years, we will have to put our trust in Trump, his wife, Melania Trump, 46, and Pence.

In his inauguration speech, Trump vowed to give America “back to the people,” and made similar promises that he has throughout his entire campaign.

“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” he said in his speech. “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and growth. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down. America will start winning again, winning like never before.” READ A FULL TRANSCRIPT HERE.

