Donald Trump’s Inauguration Parade: Voters Mock It As ‘Worst Ever’ After Seeing Empty Stands

Talk about an epic fail! Donald Trump’s inaugural parade was a giant flop, as empty stands lined the route in a clear display of how unpopular the new president is. Keep reading for how voters are taunting the event as the ‘worst ever.’

As Donald Trump would say: SAD! The new POTUS’ welcome to Washington D.C. was a massive dud, as his big inaugural parade had such low attendance that rows of completely empty ticketed bleachers lined route. Even standing areas where people could gather for free had very few supporters, yet plenty of angry protesters showed up with signs dissing the tycoon! Hopefully Donald, 70, is getting the message of how vastly unpopular he is with the American people, because no one wanted to be there to cheer him on.

RT GuardianUS: Protesters booed Trump's motorcade during the inaugural parade. pic.twitter.com/w7Pwng6oJt (via dougdorst) — BadRobot.co (@Badrobotco) January 20, 2017

NBC News reporter Katy Tur, 33, — who had been a victim of Donald’s relentless bullying during his 2016 campaign — showed off a video from along the parade route just before it began and Pennsylvania Avenue looked like a total ghost town. Block after block of empty bleachers can be seen and it’s really telling how no one wanted to be there to celebrate Donald’s big day. She noted, “Parade route from Capital to WH. Entire stands empty. Crowd thin.” Voters asked on Twitter, “So what happens when you throw a big parade and no one shows up? That happened.” Keep reading for more of their amazing observations about Donald’s epic fail of a parade.

Parade route from Capital to WH. Entire stands empty. Crowd thin. pic.twitter.com/7AcpJkBO8O — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 20, 2017

Trump had a parade that almost no one showed up to! He's our #AllegedPresident due to the Alleged hacking and Alleged sexual assaults @POTUS — Marline King (@MarlineKing) January 20, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Watching parade. Almost totally empty viewer stands. Low Ratings. No one cares. Typical TYRANT TRUMP. SAD. #PEEOTUS. — J Van Amburgh (@jvana50) January 20, 2017

There were more protesters arrested then there was people at trump inauguration parade. https://t.co/vgts667bEc — Twotontopher (@twotontopher) January 20, 2017

@BorisEP Bleachers are bare. No one attended the parade. Look at Obama's crowds in 09 & 13. American people rebuke Trump as POTUS. — Jo (@NewsJunkieJo) January 20, 2017

favorite chants so far –

"worst parade ever! SAD!"

"no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!"

"hands that small can't build a wall!" — IAN (@ianaIexander) January 20, 2017

@frangeladuo @Etsy How can this "show" run so late, when the 'crowds' small, and their isn't a whole lot of 'parade'. tRump can't even run his own parade! LOL! — Judi Marshall (@JudiLuna) January 20, 2017

Stands empty for parade. Trump enters office 37% Approval Rating. 🙄 https://t.co/PEzGBWbTNa — Is everybody happy? (@g00dsp0rt) January 20, 2017

"Trump is now bored by his own parade. Eye rolls and a few huff and puffs." This is an actual sentence Sky News just broadcast. — ali catterall (@AliCatterall) January 20, 2017

The stands at the #trump parade are emptier than the ones at #rio2016. #Inauguration #emptystands. Can't even fill the stands! SAD! — Ben Jenkins (@benjenks) January 20, 2017

I feel like there should be more people on this parade route pic.twitter.com/Um1tGjo9Ad — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 20, 2017

Donald and First Lady Melania, 46, got out of their limo just in front of his new Trump D.C. International Hotel — how appropriate! — to walk and wave to the few fans who showed up to cheer him on before getting back in the bulletproof vehicle nicknamed “The Beast.” Even the stands as they arrived at the White House for the very first time had plenty of elbow room. We hope Donald’s massive ego is able to comprehend how deeply disliked he is.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that hardly anyone showed up for Donald’s inaugural parade?

