Donald Trump Makes Over The Oval Office & It’s All Plated In Gold – First Glowing Pic

Donald Trump has the Midas touch…or so HE thinks! The 45th President is making America over one step at a time, starting with the Oval Office, which is now dripping in gold decor. From the curtains to the carpet, check out the insane transformation!

Listen up Donald Trump, 70, if you’re going to “Make America Great Again,” you’re off to a pretty shallow start. One of the first things Donald did since becoming America’s 45th president is makeover the Oval Office — and it looks pretty tacky. The business mogul probably considers himself a king in charge of his kingdom, so it’s only fitting that he decorated the room in gold. The curtains, couches, and carpet are all decked out — even the table looks a little lighter than usual. What was so hideous about the original look?

We’re not 100% sure about this, but Donald might be the only president in America’s history to renovate the Oval Office so dramatically. When Barack Obama was in office, the curtains occasionally changed colors from red, to blue, to yellow. Carpets in the past have been either beige or blue, typical patriotic colors — but not GOLD. Of course this is all Donald’s doing — he even planned to have the drapes measured himself. Melania reportedly had nothing to do with this, according to CNN. It’s like Donald is living in the 80’s, in more ways than one. Like the Oval Office, the former Apprentice host is transporting America back in time.

Remember when women’s rights were a joke, and abortion was illegal? That’s what Donald is doing again now. Merely two hours into his official presidency, Donald REMOVED the LGBT and abortion pages from the White House website. This is seriously a huge step back for our nation — and the people agree! The show up for Donald’s inauguration was HALF the size of Barack’s in 2008. On top of that, his parade was a serious flop as many stands were left totally empty. He might be America’s least favorite President…EVER.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Oval Office makeover? Love or loathe?

