Donald Trump’s Inauguration — See Pictures From His Swearing In Ceremony

It’s inauguration day! The time has finally come for President-Elect Donald Trump to be sworn into office as our nation’s 45th leader. From the fashion, to the performances, and the celebration ceremonies, we’ve got all of the best photos from the historic day! You’re going to want to see the action, right here!

It has been an emotional and eventful week, as President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, has been gearing up to take on his new role as President of the United States. Well, that day has finally come — He will officially be able to call The White House his home today, Jan. 20. While the business man’s swearing in ceremony will be a sad moment for some, and a happy moment for others, there’s no doubt that it will be a historic moment for the American people. No matter what you are feeling today, we have all of the photos from inside Inauguration Day, right here. Follow the epic day in photos in our gallery above!

Inauguration Day 2017 — Also known as the day President Barack Obama, 55, will officially transfer his power over to Trump. With the event already underway, you can catch the swearing in ceremony at 11:30 AM EST. And, if you can’t be in Washington D.C. for the historic events, we’ve got you covered. You can watch the inaugural events, HERE.

When Donald is sworn in, he will officially take the oath of office and deliver a speech that will be watched by millions of people all around the world. His vice president, Mike Pence, 57, will be right by his side throughout the memorable day.

And, if you thought this was the last we would be seeing of Hillary Clinton, 69, think again — Trump’s strong opponent in the 2016 election and her husband, Bill Clinton, 70, will be present at his inauguration, along with President Obama and First Lady, Michelle Obama, 53. As you know, we will get a first look at the president-elect’s family — Melania, 46, Ivanka, 35, Eric, 33, Tiffany, 23, and Donald Trump Jr. 39, on his first day as our nation’s 45th leader. George W. Bush, 70, and his wife, Laura, 70, as well as Jimmy Carter, 92, are also confirmed to be in attendance at the ceremony.

After the swearing in ceremony and the inaugural parade, which will take place from 3 – 5 PM EST, it will be time for the elegant inaugural ball. This year’s theme for the black tie affair is the Big Apple. The ball will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from 7 – 11 PM EST, and it will be a major fashion moment for the Obama’s and the Trump’s.

No matter how anyone may feel today, the Obamas have maintained their promise to make this a peaceful and smooth transfer of power. So, be sure to check out all of the photos from Inauguration Day 2017 in our gallery above! And, keep coming back to HollywoodLife.com for complete coverage of Inauguration Day!

