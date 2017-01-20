Trump Slams Critics Of His Hair At Pre-Inauguration Dinner: If It Rains, You’ll See It’s Real

REX/Shutterstock

Bring on the rain, I’ve got nothing to hide! Donald Trump took the mic and treated his guests to a comical speech at his pre-inauguration dinner Jan. 19. Trump shut down critics who claim his hair isn’t real, and it was hilarious! You have to see it!

Donald Trump‘s got jokes! The businessman turned politician had his last event as president-elect, Jan. 19, when he attended a black tie pre-inauguration dinner. The night started off on a positive note, when the now, 45th President of the United States took the mic to voice a comical speech to his wife, Melania, 46, his cabinet members and other attendees at the dinner.

After speaking about his historic victory, he had a message for his haters who claim his hair isn’t real. “It may rain, it may not rain,” President Trump said of his inauguration, which took place Jan. 20. “I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. If it really pours that’s OK because people will realize it’s my real hair. It might be a mess but they’re gonna see it’s my real hair,” he continued. And the crowd had a very nice laugh! Watch below, courtesy of, Daily Mail.

This was definitely a raw and personable moment for our nation’s 45th leader. Trump was fun and lighthearted, and we’re hoping to see this reaction a lot more from him as he begins his 4-year presidency.

But, he may have jinxed himself when he spoke about a possible rain shower at the pre-inauguration dinner. It turns out that it did end up raining at Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20. And, to the surprise of some, his hair is indeed real! It may have gotten wet, but his luscious blonde locks proved to be his own, just like he said. LOL.

The weather held up for most of the Inauguration Day ceremonies. But, as soon as Trump stepped up to take his oath to office, and placed his hand on the Lincoln Bible, it started to rain. And, like you could have expected, Twitter had a field day. Some users claimed it was a sign that Mother Nature was “crying.” LOL.

Now that Donald has been sworn in, let the Inauguration Day festivities continue! The Inaugural Ball is set to take place tonight, Jan. 20, from 7 – 11 PM EST, and it will be the biggest and first major fashion moment for the Trump family! Be sure to keep coming back to HollywoodLife.com for complete coverage on Inauguration Day 2017!

