Donald Trump Signs First Executive Order To ‘Ease The Burden Of Obamacare’

Courtesy of Twitter

Donald Trump isn’t wasting any time as the 45th president of the United States. Just hours after taking his oath, he’s already begun dismantling the Affordable Care Act. On Jan. 20, he signed his first executive order to ‘ease the burden of Obamacare.’ Here’s the scoop.

It looks like American citizens will not have very long to make plans to get new insurance after Donald Trump, 70, became president on Jan. 20. The new Commander-In-Chief rushed straight from his inauguration to the Oval Office, where he signed his very first executive order as president: one that will leave millions unable to receive health care.

Donald Trump signs an executive order to "ease the burden of Obamacare" https://t.co/nJ1XmnaPR3 pic.twitter.com/FjOz8UvXxY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 21, 2017

The information at this point is very vague. All we know is that the order was meant to “ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace,” explained White House press secretary Sean Spicer. With no replacement in order, it seems more likely that anything signed by Donald to undo the Affordable Care Act will more likely put extreme burden on citizens, not ease it.

That’s not all Donald has been up to since putting his hand on the bible this morning. His White House chief of staff Reince Priebus also revealed that he’s sending out a memo to all government agencies demanding they freeze regulations.

Donald sat in his newly renovated Oval Office while he signed the shocking new order, and we were stunned by how quickly the room had entirely transformed. Once classy and burgundy drapes, the office is now gilded in gold, with new curtains, a new desk and new decor. He wasn’t kidding when he said he was making some big chances “day one.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Donald is already signing executive orders and has completely redone Oval Office? Let us know your opinions!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.