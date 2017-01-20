Trump Disses John Lewis In Inaugural Speech: Politicians Should Stop Talking, Start Doing

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It’s official: Donald J. Trump is our 45th president of the United States. The president gave a rousing speech to the crowd at the inauguration in Washington, DC, on January 20, and while it was stirring, it obviously including a couple of stabs at Representative John Lewis. Oh, boy.

Well, it wouldn’t be a Trump speech without a couple disses. Donald Trump, 70, spent his first moments as president of the United States insulting Representative John Lewis, 76, continuing their new feud. Ouch. Within a long speech following his swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States, Trump didn’t mention Lewis by name, but it was clear that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to rip into the civil rights icon one more time. Awkward.

“We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action constantly complaining but never doing anything about it,” Trump said in his roaring speech. “The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action. Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done.”

That statement is referencing the fight he’s now in with Lewis, the Democratic representative from Georgia who refused to attend the inauguration after declaring Trump an “illegitimate president.” In turn, Trump tweeted some insults about Lewis, which started a movement of Democratic representatives (more than 50!) who declined to attend the inauguration in support:

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted. “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!)” Gross.

It’s been a busy couple days for Trump and the now First Family. The day before the inauguration, January 19, saw the Welcome Concert, which they all attended. The crowds were awfully sparse to see acts like 3 Doors Down welcome the president, now Vice President Mike Pence, and their constituents to Washington, DC.

In the hours before the swearing-in, Trump and Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. The Trumps attended the traditional church ceremony for the incoming president, and then Trump and wife Melania Trump, 46, had tea with outgoing President Barack Obama, 55, and Michelle Obama, 53.

