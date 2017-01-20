The new film ‘Detour’ is being released today, Jan. 20, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE scene for you to watch before seeing the whole movie. See Emory Cohen confront Tye Sheridan after their wild night out now.

Emory Cohen’s character, Johnny, comes knocking at the door of Tye Sheridan’s Harper to talk about what happened the night before. Apparently, Harper asked Johnny to go to Vegas and kill his stepfather. Harper begins to ramble, saying he didn’t mean what he said.

“You meant it,” Johnny says. “You’re just scared.”

Harper continues to deny, deny, deny. Eventually Johnny gets fed up. “Shut your fucking mouth, alright?” he spits at Harper. “Your nerves are fucking with you, that’s all this is.”

Johnny doesn’t want Harper’s apologies. He only cares about the money. Harper walks away to take a breather. He comes back to Johnny ready to head to Vegas.

Detour follows Harper, a law student, who becomes obsessed over the idea that his stepfather was involved in the car crash that left his mother comatose. While drinking away his sorrows, he crosses paths with Johnny, a shady grifter, and his stripped friend, Cherry (Bel Powley). The movie will show how Harper handles what’s next after meeting Johnny and Cherry. Will he go through with killing his stepfather?

The movie is also using a split-narrative structure. With this, you’re never quite sure who can be trusted. Detour was written and directed by Christopher Smith. Emory, best known for his roles in Brooklyn and The OA, is nearly unrecognizable in the movie. Tye is once again showing that he’s one of the best young actors in Hollywood.

Magnet Releasing will release Detour in theaters, OnDemand, on Amazon Video, and iTunes on Jan. 20.

HollywoodLifers, will you see Detour? Let us know!