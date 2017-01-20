REX/Shutterstock

So sad! After 23 years of marriage, Cuba Gooding Jr. and his wife Sara Kapfer have officially called it quits on Jan. 19, according to a new report. Though the couple has been separated for three years already, they’re now ending any chance for a reconciliation. Check it out.

Say it ain’t so! We’re always sad to see longtime Hollywood couples come to an end, so we were heartbroken to hear that on Jan. 19, Cuba Gooding Jr., 49, allegedly filed for divorce from his wife Sara Kapfer, according to TMZ. The news is even more devastating because they got married way back in 1994, 23 years ago! What a bummer.

The news actually doesn’t come as much of a shock, unfortunately. Sara legally filed docs to separate from her actor husband three years ago in 2014, and this is his belated response. Luckily, it sounds like the duo is trying to stay cordial though the proceedings.

TMZ reports that Cuba is aiming to get joint custody of Piper Gooding, the duo’s 10-year-old daughter. Cuba is even willing to make the split easy on his former wife by offering her spousal support to keep her comfy. Much nicer than many other celebrity divorces, if you ask us!

The only catch? Cuba wants to split their assets from the time Sara filed for separation, NOT from the date he filed for divorce. You know what that means! All of that good good People Vs. OJ Simpson money will be Cuba’s and Cuba’s alone. Sounds fair enough to us, if Sara already wanted out! It’s unclear why there was so much time between the separation and divorce, but it’s still sad to know that there’s no chance that they’ll reconcile.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cub’as plan to split the assets before the separation is fair? Let us know!

