And the winner of ‘The Bachelor’ is…Corinne Olympios’ nanny! Some incredible human being created a fake Twitter account for the reality star’s 24/7 caretaker, and the posts will keep you laughing all day long. Read through the hilarious feed, here!

Want to know Corinne Olympios‘, 45, best-kept secrets? Look no further than her nanny’s Twitter page. As HUGE fans of The Bachelor, we already know Corinne loves to take naps, play with whipped cream, and make out in bouncy castles. Coincidentally those are our favorite things too. She’s like our best friend/spirit animal, and now, thanks to her nanny’s fake account, we get to learn even more about Nick Viall’s sexy love interest. For example, did you know Corinne (allegedly) takes a daily sip of olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic salt to keep her gorgeous blonde locks healthy?

2.3653 teaspoons of oil, 3.67402 tbsp of lemon juice, 0.188 teaspoons of garlic salt https://t.co/Kpd49Yob0f — Corinne's Nanny (@corinnesnanny) January 15, 2017

1. Lie down.

2. Fall asleep.

3. Wake up and if people are not complaining you took a nap you haven't rested long enough, go back to step 2. https://t.co/XCQVwy6ght — Corinne's Nanny (@corinnesnanny) January 19, 2017

Not only does Corinne’s online nanny dish the details on her life at home, she also stands up to the haters! Often referred to as this season’s villain, Corinne has been facing a lot of backlash for her behavior on the scandalous show. When the blonde beauty took her bikini top off in the pool, she got slammed. When she pounced on Nick inside the bouncy castle, she was bullied by haters. It was only a matter of time before Corinne (and her mock nanny) fought back! “I was confident and I was me,” wrote Corinne in a feisty Instagram post, adding, “it takes guts to be in that situation and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon.”

Corinne definitely didn’t waste ANY time exposing different sides of herself. On the most recent episode, the reality star really put her sexuality on display by pouring whipped cream on her chest and asking Nick to lick it off! YOWZA! Many of the girls in the house were shocked, but Nick seemed to be enjoying every minute of it (while trying to be respectful of the others). We can’t wait to see what she does next!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite tweet from the fake nanny account?

