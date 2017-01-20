Chrissy Teigen ‘Isn’t Fussed’ About Stretch Marks — They’re A ‘Badge Of Honor’

Courtesy of Twitter

Having stretch marks is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of — just ask Chrissy Teigen! The gorgeous model always keeps it real, which is why it wasn’t surprising when she uploaded a pic of her stretched, post-baby skin. How does her hubby, John Legend, feel about it, though? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Chrissy Teigen’s fans were thrilled when she posted a super relatable photo of her stretch marks on Jan. 18. The 31-year-old had no shame in sharing the natural effects of post-pregnancy with the world — she’s actually super proud of them!

“Chrissy really isn’t all that fussed about having stretch marks,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She sees them as a badge of honor. John [Legend] couldn’t care less, either. He loves every inch of Chrissy and tells her so all the time.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t do what she can to care for her skin, though. “She has been using aloe vera gel and vitamin E oil, though,” our source explains. “That’s definitely helping them to fade slightly. She says she would never consider plastic surgery, but in the future, if they start bothering her, then she may consider laser treatements. That’s definitely something not on her agenda right now, though — she’s just fully focused on [baby] Luna and loving every minute of being a mom.”

After struggling to get pregnant, Chrissy and John finally conceived their adorable daughter in 2015 through in vitro fertilization. Little Luna was born on April 14, 2016, and the trio make the absolute most perfect little family EVER. Chrissy loves sharing photos and videos of her cute little girl on Snapchat and Instagram, and we really can’t get enough. Are these two the best parents ever or WHAT?!

