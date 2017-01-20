Instagram

Whoa! It looks like Chief Keef could be in some very hot water! The rapper is reportedly wanted for questioning by cops pertaining to a home invasion robbery that occurred at the house of his former producer, Ramsay Tha Great. HollywoodLife.com has all the details!

Chief Keef is allegedly on the run from the police! Authorities are reportedly looking to question the Chicago rapper over the Jan. 19 robbery — and according to MediaTakeOut, the LAPD has all the evidence they need to arrest the 21-year-old — as Ramsay Tha Great has been snitching on his former client all over social media! Well, there’s definitely a degree of validity to the last claim, as the producer has been on a social media tear, posting his allegations all over the internet!

In addition to two separate YouTube videos, Ramsay, who was in a neck brace, took to Instagram with his claims, posting a pic of his bloodied and beaten face, and addressing Keef directly with a stern warning. “@chieffkeeffsossa now if I was a celebrity I wouldn’t come personally jump a person with you five friends and a Ak 47 that’s just dumb your famous ……… now I’m taking everything from you,” Ramsay captioned his Instagram pic. “U really just f***ed up dude coming to my house with your phone in your pocket with the location on…….. yea I’m pressing charges on yo ass. You a f***ing low life mf n****s out here tryna do positive s*** and you still on some goofy Chicago s***. We’ll see u in court.”

In the videos, Ramsay alleges that Keef forced his way into his home with an automatic weapon, then allegedly beat him, before hot-hoofing it with $1,600, an iPhone, ring and Rolex watch. Meanwhile, Ramsay has been coming under fire from Keef fans for being “a snitch” — he hit back at the accusations in another post. “Listen, all the white people on my page talking about kill Chief Keef, do all this, shoot back, I’m a f***k n***a, snitching and all this other s**t. N***a, I don’t give a f**k,” Ramsay wrote on Instagram.

“He dumb enough to have a $6 million record deal and come in my house and jump me personally, some of that money is coming to me you goofy ass n***a. Anybody who got anything to say about it, I don’t give a f**k. Suck my d**k. I’ma be laughing. All y’all little white kids, y’all just wanna keep the cycle going. All these little white kids, ‘You supposed to kill him, f**k the court s**t.’ F**k the court s**t? I’ finna win $300,000. What are you talking about.”

HollywoodLife.com reached out to authorities regarding the claims that Keef is a person of interest. “LAPD can’t confirm or deny that the department is looking for such person,” the Media Relations Department told us. If found guilty and convicted of the crime, Keef could be facing up to 30 years in jail. The Glory Boys Entertainment CEO already has an impressive rap sheet — with gun possession, heroin manufacture and distribution, failed drug test, aggravated assault and resisting arrest convictions under his Hermes belt.

