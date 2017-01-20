Katy Perry, Shonda Rhimes & More Celebs Furious On Trump’s Inauguration Day: See Tweets

Whoa! Celebs are not happy about Trump’s inauguration and they’re sharing their fiery tweets that you just have to read.
Donald Trump‘s, 70, inauguration marked a significant moment for the country. Celebs came out in full force in protests and on social media to express their feelings about the inauguration on Jan. 20. Katy Perry and Shonda Rhimes both took to Twitter to share their thoughts about today’s historic events.
“Sleeping in,” Katy tweeted before adding in a second tweet, “Then, I’m marching.” She’ll be walking in the Women’s March in Washington D.C. and other marches across the country tomorrow, Jan. 21 along with other celebrities like Cher, Amy Schumer, and Amber Tamblyn. Shonda Rhimes praised Hillary Clinton for her gracious tweet about her attendance at the Inauguration today. “Maturity, grace, and oh boy, is she going high when they went low,” Shonda tweeted.
Chelsea Handler made a barbed joke about the inauguration celebrations and wrote, “Trump’s inauguration will be protested in all 50 states and 32 countries, making this the highest attended 3 Doors Down concert to date.” Whoa! Chelsea managed to make remarks on the inauguration, its’ protests, and 3 Doors Down performance at the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert yesterday, Jan. 19.
Other celebrities offered alternatives to watching the Inauguration. Patton Oswalt wrote an impassioned letter on Facebook urging people to tune into something apolitical. “Leave your TV tuned to a channel like Turner Classic Movies or National Geographic or any channel that will have zero inaugural coverage. Then turn off your phone. Then shut down your computer,” he encouraged. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Banks decided get some errands done instead of watching the swearing-in ceremony. “I made an appointment at the DMV this morning. That’s where I’ll be. The DMV.”
See more tweets from Mark Ruffalo, Constance Zimmer and other celebs below.
