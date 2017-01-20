Katy Perry, Shonda Rhimes & More Celebs Furious On Trump’s Inauguration Day: See Tweets

AP Images, REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Celebs are not happy about Trump’s inauguration and they’re sharing their fiery tweets that you just have to read.

Donald Trump‘s, 70, inauguration marked a significant moment for the country. Celebs came out in full force in protests and on social media to express their feelings about the inauguration on Jan. 20. Katy Perry and Shonda Rhimes both took to Twitter to share their thoughts about today’s historic events.

“Sleeping in,” Katy tweeted before adding in a second tweet, “Then, I’m marching.” She’ll be walking in the Women’s March in Washington D.C. and other marches across the country tomorrow, Jan. 21 along with other celebrities like Cher, Amy Schumer, and Amber Tamblyn. Shonda Rhimes praised Hillary Clinton for her gracious tweet about her attendance at the Inauguration today. “Maturity, grace, and oh boy, is she going high when they went low,” Shonda tweeted.

sleeping in — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2017

Maturity, grace and oh boy, is she going high when they went low. https://t.co/kyqsVPlb22 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 20, 2017

Chelsea Handler made a barbed joke about the inauguration celebrations and wrote, “Trump’s inauguration will be protested in all 50 states and 32 countries, making this the highest attended 3 Doors Down concert to date.” Whoa! Chelsea managed to make remarks on the inauguration, its’ protests, and 3 Doors Down performance at the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert yesterday, Jan. 19.

Trump’s inauguration will be protested in all 50 states and 32 countries, making this the highest attended 3 Door Down concert to date. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 18, 2017

Other celebrities offered alternatives to watching the Inauguration. Patton Oswalt wrote an impassioned letter on Facebook urging people to tune into something apolitical. “Leave your TV tuned to a channel like Turner Classic Movies or National Geographic or any channel that will have zero inaugural coverage. Then turn off your phone. Then shut down your computer,” he encouraged. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Banks decided get some errands done instead of watching the swearing-in ceremony. “I made an appointment at the DMV this morning. That’s where I’ll be. The DMV.”

I made a appointment at the DMV this morning. That's where I'll be. The DMV. 🇺🇸 #AlreadyGreat — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 20, 2017

See more tweets from Mark Ruffalo, Constance Zimmer and other celebs below.

The sky is weeping here in LA. — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) January 20, 2017

Tomorrow I'm going on a #Brownout in protest of @realDonaldTrump not having a Latino appointed to his cabinet , first time since 1988 pic.twitter.com/woEyaBjkoh — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

In urge Latinos and people who support us to joint me and #Brownout on your Avatar #chingon pic.twitter.com/J7NHfjKlFl — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

I'm trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2017

For the first time I will not be watching or listening to anything "inauguration." — Judy Blume (@judyblume) January 20, 2017

I'm wearing black tomorrow and spending time with other women. #democracy has died. #StillWithHer — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) January 19, 2017

An Alternate Inaugural Address: My reading of Langston Hughes' "Let America Be America Again" (1935) on Trump's Day https://t.co/A2kc4JVsF2 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2017

I'm boycotting my TV not even watching for the inauguration for the 1st time in my life! https://t.co/pc64Tsb6lJ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 19, 2017

