Olivia Wilde, Chloe Moretz & More Gear Up For Women’s March & Urge Fans To Do Same

The Women’s March on Washington is gearing up to be one of the biggest protests in the history of the United States, and celebrities are totally excited to attend! From Olivia Wilde to Chloe Moretz, the stars are aligning to get their fans to attend, too! You have to see their inspirational posts on social media about the march!
Who’s ready for the Women’s March on Washington? Whether you’re considering actually heading to Washington, DC, for the historic event on January 21, marching in a sister city, or viewing it from home, celebrities are urging their fans to support the movement.
Stars like Olivia Wilde, 32, Chloe Moretz, 19, Debra Messing, 48, America Ferrera, 32, and so many more are all marching in Washington and want their fans to do the same! They took to Instagram to voice their support for the Women’s March on Washington, telling the world why it’s important, and #WhyIMarch. Just take a look at what they’re saying:
Only 2 days until the #WomensMarch (s) happening around the world ! I am so honored to be speaking at @womensmarchla #wmla #womensmarchla 💧 everyone who believes and will fight for human rights is welcome 💧 Bus arrivals: 6am-8am Sign Making: 9am-10am Speakers/ March Kick off: 9am-10am March begins: 10am 💧 Pershing Square 💧 c u there ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 there are now 616 registered sister matches happening, find your local one 👋 Donna Gottschalk (@donnagottschalk), Christopher Street Liberation Day Parade, June 28, 1970. Photo by Diana Davies, c/o @nyplpicturecollection. 🐚
***Repost from @rowanblanchard *** – "YOUR SILENCE WILL NOT PROTECT YOU- Audre Lorde 💧the @womensmarch is only seven days away, but if you are unable to make it to DC like me, there are a total of 281 sister marches worldwide which you can find on the @womensmarch website. I am proud and excited to be speaking at the @womensmarch Los Angeles and I hope to see you there. 😺 WOMENS MARCH LA- meet at 9 am on Jan 21 at Pershing Square in downtown LA. All are welcome. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿"
#MondayMantra "We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed. Frankly, I have yet to engage in a direct action campaign that was "well timed" in the view of those who have not suffered unduly … We must come to see … that justice too long delayed is justice denied." • Thank you for fighting to make our American promise — that all men, and women, were created equal — a reality. You taught us the most important lessons. Now it's our turn to make you proud. • #MLKday #MLK #WhyIMarch #WomensMarch @womensmarch
6 days away. The March. If you can't make it to DC, check if there's a march in your town. If there isn't, start one. This is a moment for movement. For women and men to gather together and proclaim what women mean to the world. That without women's respect and equality we cannot as a nation or a world achieve anything close to true greatness. So march. Please. The rise of the woman = the rise of the nation. #WomensMarch
Here I come, DC. Join me for Huffington Post panel "Watch Us Run" today at 2pm at National Press Club and tonight I'll be reading a poem at Planned Parenthood's Pink Ball at 9pm. Starting tomorrow I will be taking over Marie Claire's Instagram account. Follow us for exclusive interviews and behind the scenes from the march: @marieclairemag (Thank you to my sweetheart @lenadunham for this badass Lenny Letter sweater!)
Yael Stone, 31, who plays Morello on Orange Is the New Black, and America, who is heading the Artist’s Table at the DC march, posted passionate videos about the cause, too:
Thank you to the bad-ass women who are working tirelessly to organize the #womensmarch – you are creating community and giving millions a shared experience of action and unity! Thank you for your leadership! 2 days away! Almost there! #Repost @womensmarch ・・・ Thank you to @wmag for this beautiful piece on the #WomensMarch on Washington organizing team. Link in bio! Videos, portraits and a full story!
HollywoodLifers, are you going to the Women’s March on Washington? Tell us in the comments!
