Olivia Wilde, Chloe Moretz & More Gear Up For Women’s March & Urge Fans To Do Same

The Women’s March on Washington is gearing up to be one of the biggest protests in the history of the United States, and celebrities are totally excited to attend! From Olivia Wilde to Chloe Moretz, the stars are aligning to get their fans to attend, too! You have to see their inspirational posts on social media about the march!

Who’s ready for the Women’s March on Washington? Whether you’re considering actually heading to Washington, DC, for the historic event on January 21, marching in a sister city, or viewing it from home, celebrities are urging their fans to support the movement.

Stars like Olivia Wilde, 32, Chloe Moretz, 19, Debra Messing, 48, America Ferrera, 32, and so many more are all marching in Washington and want their fans to do the same! They took to Instagram to voice their support for the Women’s March on Washington, telling the world why it’s important, and #WhyIMarch. Just take a look at what they’re saying:

i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Proud to announce my role as honorary co-chair of the Women's March on Washington. See you there? A photo posted by Gloria Steinem (@gloriasteinem) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:53am PST

See you there. #WomensMarch on Washington January 21st 9am-4pm A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

🌈here we come #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:34am PST

Yael Stone, 31, who plays Morello on Orange Is the New Black, and America, who is heading the Artist’s Table at the DC march, posted passionate videos about the cause, too:

LADY LOVE ❤️ IS WHY I MARCH @womensmarch #whyimarch A video posted by Yael Stone (@yaelstone) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

