There’s a new JonBenet Ramsey documentary on the way, and the first clip of Netflix’s ‘Casting JonBenet’ is here to creep you out. The final words of the trailer, spoken by a JonBenet look-alike, will leave you with goosebumps: ‘Do you know who killed JonBenet Ramsey?’

The trailer opens up with eight JonBenet Ramsey look-alikes, dressed in patriotic costumes, waiting to audition to play the 6-year-old, whose shocking murder remains unsolved 20 years later.

An adorable, blue-eyed, blonde little girl walks up to the camera for her audition. “My name is Hannah, and I’m auditioning for the role of JonBenet Ramsey,” she says, before asking casually, “Do you know who killed JonBenet Ramsey?”

So creepy! Seeing these look-alikes wanting to play the murdered young girl is downright chilling. JonBenet’s murder has captivated people since 1996. JonBenet, a child beauty pageant queen, was found murdered in her home on Christmas Day in 1996. To this day, no one has been convicted of her murder.

Netflix describes Casting JonBenét as “a sly and stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case, the unsolved death of six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey. After twenty years of media speculation and public hysteria that cast JonBenét’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, of killing their own child, Casting JonBenét presents audiences with a hybrid of fiction and non-fiction filmmaking that examines the macabre legacy of this tiny starlet.”

The filmmakers of Casting JonBenet traveled to Boulder, Colorado, where JonBenet was murdered, to ask residents to talk about their personal experiences with the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The documentary will examine “how this crime shaped the attitudes and behavior of successive generations of local parents and children.”

Casting JonBenet will have its world premiere in the Documentary Competition on Jan. 22 at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary will be released on Netflix in 2017.

