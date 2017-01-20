Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Dress At Pre-Inauguration Dinner

REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner headed to Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 19, when she opted to wear a plunging gown that showed off massive cleavage. What did you guys think of her dress?

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, headed to newly elected president, Donald Trump’s, 70, pre-inauguration dinner in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 19, and she looked absolutely amazing in a skin-tight black dress with fringe detail on the bottom.

Caitlyn’s black dress was skin-tight and featured long sleeves with an insanely plunging keyhole neckline that showed off massive cleavage. She tied a black leather belt around her waist, giving her frame definition, while the bottom half of the dress featured a cutout hem with long black tassels and fringe that showed off a lot of leg.

We love how brave Caitlyn has been getting when it comes to fashion and she’s been taking a lot of risks. This plunging dress just proves how much her style has progressed and we cannot believe how amazing she looks in this hip-hugging number.

Caitlyn topped her entire look off with a simple pair of black peep-toe pumps and a gorgeous, extra curly and voluminous blowout. She could not wait to attend the dinner and even flew all the way out from Los Angeles, on that same day, just so she could attend the festivities!

We are loving Caitlyn’s look from head-to-toe and this was the perfect dress to wear for the occasion — what do you guys think of her black fringe dress? Do you love it as much as we do?

