Britney Spears Reveals How She Fell For ‘Cute’ BF Sam Asghari Amidst Cheating Scandal

Britney Spears is head over heels for boyfriend Sam Asghari, her hotter than hot backup dancer. Even cuter than Sam? The way the couple first met and fell in love! Britney’s interview about that magic moment is a must-hear.

In an adorable interview with AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers on January 20, Britney Spears, 35, divulged the cutest details about how she fell for her boyfriend. Britney met backup dancer Sam Asghari on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, and it was like-like at first sight!

“I think [Sam and I] were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” Britney said. “So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea — I mean, he knows my name — but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she said on AMP 103.7 . “[I said,] ‘We should go to sushi one day…yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s just do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].’ So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?

That’s so cute! Ever since they went public with their relationship, it seems like Britney and Sam have been completely inseparable. Their pics together on social media are so sweet! It’s good to hear that things are alright between the couple after cheating allegations have plagued their relationship.

But her connection with Sam almost didn’t happen, she told the hosts! Britney had his phone number, and waited a few months to contact him. Thankfully, he was totally into starting something. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

