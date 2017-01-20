Bill Clinton Makes Devastated Puppy Face At During Trump’s Inauguration Speech: See Pic

Image Courtesy of MSNBC

We’re calling it now: former President Bill Clinton just made the face at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration that will launch a thousand memes. Check out his hilariously sad expression right here!

Like many of us, Bill Clinton, 70, tried to keep the sadness inside as Donald Trump, 70, was sworn in as the next President of the United States, but alas, he failed. You can see the proof above.

Yes, the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20 was a somber affair for many, but to lighten the mood, voters took to social media to make jokes, and Bill got the brunt of it after he made that funny face. “Bill Clinton looks like spongebob when he had the suds,” one user wrote. “Bill Clinton looks like he needs a nap,” another pointed out.

Check out more Bill jokes below:

Why bill Clinton look like he came down with a case of the suds on spongebob pic.twitter.com/NfSp4xbTlY — Mr. NiceGuy (@Bjfromtheblock) January 20, 2017

Bill Clinton speaks for us all. pic.twitter.com/6liUUn3wL6 — John Gruber (@gruber) January 20, 2017

Bill Clinton Quietly Asks Hillary Why The Fuck They At Inauguration #InaugurationDay — Onion Politics (@OnionPolitics) January 20, 2017

Apart from Bill and his wife Hillary Clinton, 69, former President George W. Bush, 70, and Laura Bush, 70, were also in attendance. George H.W. Bush, 92, and his wife Barbara Bush, 91, were set to attend as well, but cancelled due to illness. “41 and Barbara—thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42,” Bill tweeted at the couple on Jan. 18. As of today, it’s been reported that Barbara was treated for bronchitis, while George Sr. is still in the ICU after being admitted with pneumonia.

Anyway, as far as the Inauguration goes, Hillary inadvertently made some pretty hilarious faces, too. If you’re still feeling down, we recommend checking that out!

