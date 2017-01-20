AP Images

Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain were among the estimated 700,000 plus people witnessing the inauguration of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States. To mark the occasion the two posed for a selfie, and it’s pretty darn epic, to say the least!

Bernie Sanders and John McCain put their political differences aside on Jan 20. to witness Donald J. Trump, 70, be sworn in as POTUS. And, just as any 75 and 80-year-old politician are wont to do, they posed for a selfie together to honor the historical moment! The result of which is, well…. decide for yourselves…but, we’re going with epic!

Neither the Republican nor the Democrat actually held the camera themselves, instead they posed happily (?!!) for an unknown lady as she snapped the shot — which, will definitely be one for the family photo album. Click here to see the full pic, which shows the two senators dressed up warmly for the rainy D.C. weather, mugging for the camera, behind the woman, who is grinning broadly.

It’s really kind of awesome that John and Bernie actually attended the inauguration. Both were outspoken opposers of President Trump throughout the election process — especially Bernie, who ran against Hilary Clinton, 69, in the incredibly heated Democratic Presidential Candidate campaign. Bernie lost that battle, as did Hilary, when it came to the Presidential race. And the rest, as they say, is history.

The Vermont senator may have been beaten, but he most definitely has not given up the fight. In fact, earlier in the very same day that he was posing for selfies at President Trump’s inauguration, the politician shared a message of encouragement to his millions of supporters — during which he vowed to never give up battling for “economic, social, environmental and racial justice.”

“Today is going to be a tough day for millions of Americans, including myself. But our response has got to be not to throw up our hands in despair, not to give up, but in fact to fight back as effectively and vigorously as we can,” Sanders said in a video posted to Twitter. “And our job is to keep our eyes on the prize. And the prize is that we will continue fighting for a government that represents all of us, and not just the 1%. And we’re going to go forward in the fight for economic, social, environmental and racial justice. That’s who we are. That’s what we’re going to do. We are not giving up.”

