Courtesy of CNN

Aw — talk about cuteness overload! Barron Trump showed America a super sweet side of himself during Donald Trump’s inauguration day when he played with his baby nephew while his dad signed his first Executive Orders. Engaging in a game of peekaboo with little Theodore Kushner, the 10-year-old made all of our hearts melt at once!

Not long after his televised yawn went viral, Barron Trump, 10, gave fans something to REALLY smile about! President Donald Trump, 70, and First Lady Melania Trump‘s, 46, son charmed inauguration viewers when he began playing peekaboo with half-sister Ivanka Trump‘s, 35, baby son Theodore Kushner, 10 months. The precious moment took place while Trump signed his first executive orders as the 45th President of the United States surrounded by his family, including his youngest son Barron, and even his grandchildren.

Barron Trump wins Inauguration Day by playing peekaboo with his nephew while his father signs his first Executive Orders. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/5z5Kg1CAtY — Scot Turner (@Scot23) January 20, 2017

LOOK: In sweet moment as Pres. Trump signs orders, Barron Trump plays peek-a-boo with his nephew in the background https://t.co/AsjUerEVmy pic.twitter.com/z99tUgZoEI — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

Seemingly unimpressed with the day’s historic festivities, when playing with his adorable nephew, Barron finally cracked a smile — and it was everything! The sweet exchange lasted for about several minutes and included Barron making his nephew laugh by making cute faces behind Ivanka — as Theodore peeked over her shoulder. Of course social media users immediately started talking about it on Twitter!

“Barron Trump playing peek a boo with his nephew honestly is the sweetest thing don’t tell me otherwise,” one person posted. Another tweeted, “Did anyone see Barron Trump playing peek-a-boo with his little nephew? So cute!” And we could not agree more. Barron is actually the first boy in The White House since JFK Jr., back in the 1960s, so we can’t wait to see more of the First Son!

Unfortunately Barron has received some backlash ALREADY as part of his family’s high-profile status. First the 10-year-old was a no-show at Trump’s pre-inauguration concert on Jan. 19, causing the Twittersphere to demand answers. Then later, on Jan. 20, he was criticized by some for not standing up straight, not buttoning his jacket, and appearing “bored” while his father was getting sworn in as president. Let’s keep in mind that he’s just a kid, people! And if the vid of him playing with Theodore isn’t the cutest thing you’ve seen all day, then we’d love to see what is.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love seeing this different side of Barron? Isn't he adorable with baby Theo?

