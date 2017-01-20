President Obama Leaves Oval Office For The Last Time: See Pics & His Farewell Message

Rex/Shutterstock

So ends an era. Barack Obama made his final visit to the Oval Office as president of the United States on Jan. 20, before handing over the White House to Donald Trump. Even as Trump prepares to undo Obama’s many accomplishments, the popular president gave one last message of hope.

As Barack Obama, 55, stepped out of the Oval Office on Jan. 20, hours ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, 70, reporters asked if the 44th president had one last message for the American people. “Thank you,” he said, as he flashed his trademark smile while walking away from eight years of service to his country.

Pres. Obama leaves the Oval Office for the final time, saying "thank you" to the American people https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Htbhv3haUQ — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

This message of gratitude was also shared on the official @POTUS twitter account. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you,” he told every single American. “You made me a better leader and a better man. I won’t stop; I ‘ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I'm still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

Barack also revealed his brand new website, Obama.org, where he and First Lady Michelle Obama, 53, thanked everyone “from the bottom of our hearts” for allowing them to serve for two terms. After saying that they’re going to “take a little break” from the public life, as they adjust to being private citizens again, Barack and Michelle announced the opening of a presidential center in the south Side of Chicago.

“More than a library or a museum, it will be a living, working center for citizenship,” Barack said. The outgoing First Couple invited voters to send their thoughts, ideas and what they think the Obamas should focus on when they get back to work.

As Barack shared the gratitude for the chance to work for every American, many sent the love back to the outgoing president. Stars from Ellen DeGeneres, 58, to Mindy Kaling, 37, to even the incoming vice-president, Mike Pence, 57, took a moment to say thanks to Barack. Even #ThankYouObamas started to trend, as voters everywhere took a moment to sincerely say “Thanks, Obama” for one last time.

