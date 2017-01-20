Abigail Breslin Slams Critics Of Tiffany Trump Friendship: I Didn’t Even Vote Donald

Courtesy of Instagram

Step aside, haters! Abigail Breslin probably didn’t expect to receive so much backlash when she posted a photo with her longtime friend, Tiffany Trump, earlier this week, but when the hateful comments started flooding in, she finally felt the need to defend herself — and it got real political. You HAVE to see what she said!

Abigail Breslin attended a birthday party with her friend, Tiffany Trump, 23, on Jan. 17 and, naturally, posted a cute group photo from the evening on Instagram. Almost immediately, the comments section became flooded with critical messages, slamming Abigail for spending time with Donald Trump’s daughter. The Scream Queens star couldn’t take the hate, and fired back in defense:

A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

In her message, Abigail explained that just because she’s friends with Tiffany, doesn’t mean she supports Donald as president. In fact, she didn’t even vote for him! However, that’s not going to stop her from being friends with someone she’s “known for years,” who she describes as a “wonderful and kind person.” You tell ’em, girl!

Meanwhile, Tiffany herself hasn’t been involved in her father’s campaign and election much, as she just graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in May and is planning on heading to law school. While Ivanka Trump, 35, has been a common figure on the campaign trail — she’s even moving to D.C. once her dad takes office — we’ve only seen Tiffany at a handful of the events.

The 23-year-old arrived in Washington to attend Donald’s pre-inauguration concert and Cabinet dinner on Jan. 19 — where she looked stunning — and will, of course, be at the inauguration on Jan. 20.

