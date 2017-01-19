Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Engaged? — They’re ‘Head Over Heels In Love’

Courtesy of Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been giving us a lot of signals that their relationship is the strongest than ever, with his new ‘love’ hand tattoo and the model wearing a gold band on her ring finger. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if the gorgeous twosome is finally engaged.

Are we going to be hearing wedding bells soon for Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 21, following their recent use of tattoos and jewelry to hint that they might be tying the knot? “Zayn and Gigi are definitely NOT engaged, sometimes a tattoo is just a tattoo, and a ring is just a ring! They’re both still so young right now, so marriage isn’t on the cards just yet — plus they are both really super focused on their careers right now, they don’t have time for distractions,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Don’t rule out marriage eventually between the two though. “I wouldn’t be surprised though if an engagement is on the cards in the future however. They are absolutely crazy about each other, and head over heels in love. They’re a great couple, super chill and adorable,” our insider adds.

The couple has been giving off hints that he’d popped the question when Gigi was spotted wearing a gold band on her left ring finger while running errands in NYC on Jan. 16. The very next day Zayn showed off new ink on his right hand, with the word “love” written in cursive lettering across it. The “Pillowtalk” singer has already has already been engaged once in his young life to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, 23, so he knows the pressures of trying to balance a career and that level of commitment. We’re just happy that Gigi and Zayn are so in love and share so many displays of their cute PDA, because it gives us such relationship goals.

