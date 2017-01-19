Woody Johnson: 5 Things About NY Jets Owner Picked To Be Trump’s U.K. Ambassador

Rex/Shutterstock

First, there was ‘Brexit.’ Now, it’s time for…’Jexit?’ Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, has reportedly been picked to be Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Kingdom. Before Woody’s confirmation hearing, get to know all about the latest addition to Trump’s administration.

1. He’s the “Johnson” in Johnson & Johnson.

President-elect Donald Trump, 70, named his newest administration pick during a Jan. 19 luncheon with supporters, according to ESPN. Trump addressed Robert Wood “Woody” Johnson IV, 69, as “ambassador” and that he’s “going to St. James.” Woody happens to be the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I, the co-founder of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical giant.

After graduating from University of Arizona, Woody began working with the family business. He ascended up the corporate ladder to the top of the family business. He founded the Johnson Company Inc. in the late 70’s, a private investment firm. He may add the title of “ambassador” to his resume, if he’s confirmed by the U.S. Congress.

2. He bought he New York Jets and almost moved them to Manhattan.

It’s been nearly 17 years since Woody spent 4635 millions dollars to purchase the New York Jets, the third-highest price paid for a professional sports team. Shortly buying them, Woody tried to move them to the proposed West Side Stadium in Manhattan, but the stadium was never build. So, Woody relocated the team to the Meadowlands Stadium.

3. Woody’s a longtime Republican supporter.

Woody’s not just a friend of Donald Trump, but he’s been a major financial backer of GOP campaigns, including Trump’s rival, Jeb Bush, 63, according to Yahoo Sports. Woody joined Team Trump after Jeb dropped out, serving as chairman of Donald’s victory committee.

4. He has also been involved in charitable efforts.

Woody is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Plus, since his family has been affected by lupus, he has worked with Washington to increase research funding for curing lupus, diabetes and other autoimmune disease. He also founded the Alliance For Lupus Research, as his daughter, Jaime, has the disease.

5. Woody’s not the first NFL executive to be an ambassador.

Dan Rooney, 84, the chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers, served as an ambassador to Ireland under President Barack Obama, 55, from 2009 to 2012. He relinquished the day-to-day operations to his son, Art Rooney II. Woody is expected to follow the same path, handing off the ownership duties to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson, 57.

What do you think about the New York Jets’ owner being tapped to be the next ambassador to the United Kingdom, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.