RaviDrums: 5 Things About The DJ Drummer Performing At Trump’s Inauguration Concert

Rex/Shutterstock

RaviDrums is set up to drum his heart out at the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert on Jan. 19. Here’s the facts you need to know about this Trump performer.

RaviDrums will perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration concert on Jan. 19 ahead of his swearing in the following day. The drummer is set to play at the Make American Great Again Welcome Celebration along with performers like Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and The Piano Guys. Here’s five fact about the DJ drummer before he takes the stage on the National Mall.

1. He’s a DJ and a drummer.

Ravi Jakhotia or professionally known as DJ RaviDrums is a professional DJ and drummer who specializes in playing the drums live while he remixes songs. Talk about impressive!

2. He sees his Inauguration performance as an American honor.

“I was kind of on the fence, but I talked to my dad and he said this is a great honor. My dad came to America from India with $8 and a one-way ticket to pursue the American dream,” he told The Tampa Bay Times. “This is the dream!” Ravi called the opportunity. “It’s mind-boggling. What could be bigger than his son playing at the footsteps of the Lincoln Memorial.”

3. He’s performed with some pretty big names in the past.

Ravi has performed with Britney Spears, Will Smith, Ricky Martin, and The Black Eyed Peas. He even played at the Academy Awards in 2009 when Slumdog Millionaire was nominated for Best Original Song. He’s performed with Paula Abdul at the Superbowl and Mariah Carey in Las Vegas. That’s quite a resumé!

4. He’s a bit of an innovator.

He is credited with coming up with the method for simultaneously playing the drums while remixing songs. Ravi was also the first Indian American to work as a music director for an American television show, which was Howie Mendel’s Howie Do It in 2009.

5. He wants his inauguration performance to be about love.

“I could have boycotted and been invisible, but I believe I’m going to generate value for people who look like me just by being on that stage and being visible. My message is peace and love through music,” he told The Tampa Times about why he decided to play at the inauguration. On his website, Ravi started the Peace and Love challenge where he asks people to “shout out to someone who did something awesome and share it. Make them feel great with a simple act of kindness.” Isn’t that a great message?

