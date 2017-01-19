Michael Flatley: 5 Things About The ‘Lord Of The Dance’ Performing At Trump’s Inauguration

Rex/Shutterstock

There will be plenty of fancy footwork at Donald Trump’s inauguration, courtesy of Michael Flatley. The legendary ‘Riverdance’ star will be one of the featured performers during Donald’s big day, so get to know all about the man they call the ‘Lord of the Dance.’

1. Though he popularized an Irish style of dancing, he’s actually American.

Michael Flatley, 58, will perform at The Liberty Ball in honor of Donald Trump, 70, becoming the 45th president of the United States, according to TMZ. Though Michael is fiercely associated with Irish dancing, he’s actually a native of Chicago (though his parents are both Irish-born, having migrated to the US before he was born.)

2. He’s coming out of retirement for President Trump

It’s clear that Michael loves performing. In fact, he set a record for 21-consecutive shows at Wembley Arena in London, a feat that has yet to be topped. However, he actually walked away from dancing at the end of 2015. Why? His body couldn’t take it anymore!

“I’ve wrecked [myself] with dance. I can’t say I wasn’t warned and I can’t say I haven’t loved every single minute of putting myself into this state but physically I am a mess,” he said, according to the Irish Times. Thankfully, he’s reportedly going to leave the bulk of the inauguration day dancing to his troupe so he doesn’t hurt himself any further.

3. He made history at a young age!

Michael began taking dancing lessons at age 11. As a teenager, he became the first American to win a World Irish Dance Title at the World Irish Dance Championships. Though he would also win the All-Ireland Fledh Cheoil Concert Flute competitions and compete for the Chicago Golden Gloves Championship, Michael knew his future was with his feet, not with his fists or a flute.

4. Just like ABBA, Michael reached international fame due to Eurovision.

Michael gained massive fame and fortune during the mid-1990s with this Riverdance theatrical show, which showcased traditional Irish music and dance. However, the show originated as a part of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, held in Dublin, Ireland. The act was an immediate sensation, one that would launch his international career. Michael would follow Riverdance with shows Lord of the Dance and Feet of Flames.

5. His feet hold world records.

In 1989, Michael set a Guinness Book world record for tapping speed, spitting out 28 taps per second. If that weren’t unbelievable enough, he would go on to break that record almost a decade later. In 1998, he would record 35 taps per second. Amazing!

Are you psyched that Michael Flatley will bring his fearsome feet to Trump's inauguration, HollywoodLifers?

