Deepika Padukone: 5 Things To Know About ‘XXx’ Actress Crushing On Costar Vin Diesel

Here are five things to know about Deepika Padukone, 31. You can see her in xXx: Return of Xander Cage starting today, Jan. 18!

1. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

She is often referred to as India’s most popular personality, and she has an impressive career making films in many different countries. Deepika is best known for the films Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Happy New Year and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

2. Deepika auditioned for Furious 7.

She auditioned with her xXx costar Vin Diesel, and though she didn’t get the role, Deepika fell for his charisma. “He’s so genuine and so real and so himself. He’s always out there to make people happy,” she has said. So sweet!

3. She used to be a professional badminton player.

Yep, she played badminton competitively growing up! “I use it to my advantage sometimes,” she admits. “[You don’t] forget it!” How cool is that?

4. Family is extremely important to Deepika.

She often visits them in Bangalore, where she’s from. “I miss them, but luckily I have a life of my own, which keeps me from getting homesick,” Deepika, who lives in Mumbai, has said. “I wouldn’t want them to uproot their lives from Bengaluru just to be with me.”

5. She’ll star as Serena Unger in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Serena is a badass huntress who can throw a knife like nobody’s business, and a former love interest of bad-boy spy Xander Cage (Vin Diesel). She joins his evil-fighting squad and together they uncover a government conspiracy. Don’t miss it!

