Anwar Hadid: 5 Things To Know About Gigi & Bella’s Handsome Younger Brother

Anwar Hadid is following in the footsteps of sisters Gigi and Bella — and burning up the headlines. Anwar was spotted cozying up to Justin Bieber’s ex Nicola Peltz, and they appear to be getting hot and heavy! HollywoodLife.com has everything you need to know about the super cute model.

1. He’s Hollywood Royalty

Anwar Hadid is the only son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Yolanda Foster, 53, and Mohamed Hadid, 68. His older sisters are Bella, 20, and Gigi, 21, and his stepdad is music industry head honcho, David Foster, 67. The 17-year-old was named after his real-estate mogul father, whose middle name is Anwar. He’s not only Hollywood royalty though, he’s also minted, courtesy his super-wealthy dad! Mohamed is worth an estimated $150 million — now, that’s some moolah that’s definitely not to be sniffed at!

2. He’s not new to the spotlight

Although Anwar is nowhere near as well-known as his big sisters, the teen is not just your regular LA rich kid, oh no! Anwar has previously made appearances on RHOBH as well as Shahs of Sunset. And, just like his big sisters and mom, Anwar is also a successful model — already racking up a photo spread in Vogue Hommes, and the front cover of Teen Vogue. Not bad for a 17-year-old!

3. He’s a social media superstar

He may not be on the level of the Kardashian Klan, but, when it comes to social media popularity, Anwar’s doing quite nicely thank-you! He has a whopping one million followers on Instagram, where his fans swoon over his modeling pics, super hot selfies and candid family snaps — plus, he has over 74,000 Twitter followers!

4. He’s sporty as well as hot

When he’s not posing in front of the camera, or doing his very best Blue Steel and strutting down the catwalk, Anwar likes to lace up his sneakers and build up a sweat on the courts. The teen loves to play basketball, in addition to engaging in his lifelong passion for surfing and swimming. Well, he has to keep those ripped abs in shape somehow, right?

5. He’s all about the family

Anwar is super close to his sisters, as well as his mom and dad. Yolanda and Mohammed divorced in 2003 after 8 years of marriage, and Anwar lived primarily with his model mother — but, he remains close to his father. That said, Anwar’s definitely a momma’s boy and credits Yolanda with making him the man he is today. “My family is my foundation. My sisters are awesome; they probably taught me everything I ever need to know about girls,” he said in an interview with Nylon. “[My mom] taught me to always be kind and treat others with respect.”

