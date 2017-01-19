Donald Trump Inauguration Concert Live Stream: Watch His ‘Welcome Celebration’

REX/Shutterstock

The time has finally come! Just hours before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood will headline a concert for the former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ host. The Jan. 19 event has been dubbed ‘The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,’ and we’re so excited for it! Watch it here.

Donald Trump‘s inauguration concert, which will take place at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19, will end up being an event you’ll never forget! Just hours before Donald’s sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood will perform some of their biggest hits in an effort to celebrate the momentous occasion. The concert starts at 4pm ET, and will air on CNN, but you can watch it via the link below!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM VIDEO OF THE CONCERT!

The Piano Guys and The Frontmen of Country will also be performing at the 2-hour concert, which has been dubbed “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” Even better, Jon Voight will also be making an appearance at the big event.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,” Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a news release on Jan. 13. “Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

Broadway star Jennifer Holliday was initially scheduled to perform as well, but she backed out after receiving backlash from the LGBTQ community. She later said her initial decision to perform a “lapse of judgement.”

Donald’s concert will be open to the public, but in case you can’t attend, you can watch the entire thing via the live stream video above!

