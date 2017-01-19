Los Angeles Clippers Vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The Los Angles Clippers are on a seven-game winning streak. Will they keep the good times going when they play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 19, or will it all come crashing down? Don’t miss a single second of this game!

The Golden State Warriors aren’t the only California team making waves, as the Los Angeles Clippers have pulled off a surprising turnaround. After going on a six-game skid, Chris Paul, 31, has led J.J. Redick, 32, DeAndre Jordan, 28, and the rest of the squad to a great 2017. Will things continue to go the Clippers’ way when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves? The action from the Staples Center kicks off around 10:30 PM ET so tune in to see what happens.

Basketball fans can watch this game online via TNT’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CLIPPERS VS. TIMBERWOLVES GAME ONLINE

If the Clippers needed to send a message to the rest of the league that they’re back in business, blowing out the Oklahoma City Thunder, 120-98, sure did it. However, this victory over OKC might have come at a huge price. Chris Paul exited the game after the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, 28, came down on his thumb. Initial x-rays came back negative, per Fox Sports, which is good news. The last time Chris was out with an injury – a left hamstring strain – L.A. went on that six-game losing streak.

“You worry when he doesn’t come back out in the second half,” J.J. Redick said, after the fame. “Hopefully, it’s not serious, but if it is, Blake [Griffin, 27] is going to be back soon. We’ll just continue to play.”

Blake’s been sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove “loose bodies” from his right knee on Dec. 20. He was expected to return four to six weeks following the procedure, and he’s expected to return at the end of January. Hopefully, for Clippers fans, Chris Paul’s injury isn’t that bad and he’ll be one of the first to high five Blake on his return.

As for Minnesota, the 14-27 Timberwolves don’t appear to be on a path that’ll take them to the NBA Postseason. Still, if any team – especially the Clippers – sleeps on them, it could result in a surprising upset.

