Barcelona Vs. Real Sociedad Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Barcelona is poised on the edge of greatness – or catastrophe. Lionel Messi’s squad faces a challenge from Real Sociedad in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey on Jan. 19. Will they triumph or take a tumble? There’s only one way to find out.

Though Barcelona has been overshadowed by the dominating performance by Real Madrid this season, the Blaugrana has maintained its spot close behind Los Blancos. Though they’ve fallen down to third place in La Liga, Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 29, and Neymar, 24, are still a threat. Will the Trident strike Real Sociedad when Barca takes on Txuriurdin in this, the first-of-two quarterfinal matches? The match is set for 3:15 PM ET so be sure to see every thrilling second!

Soccer fans and football aficionados can tune into this game via Bein Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE BARCELONA VS REAL SOCIEDAD LIVE STREAM

Out of all the teams that Barcelona could draw for the quarterfinals, Real Sociedad was the toughest of all the available opponents. At 6th place, Erreala have held their own in La Liga. Real Madrid drew 8th place Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid wound up drawing 9th place Eibar. Still, this challenge is probably what Barcelona needed to kick them into high gear.

After all, it seems that the squad is finally gelling. During the game with Las Palmas, manager Luis Enrique, 46, rested Neymar, Andres Iniesta, 32, Gerard Pique, 29, and Sergi Roberto, 24, according to ESPN. The lack of such talent might have spelled doom, but the strategy led Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, 28, to play their best. The results speak for themselves: 5-0.

“I was very happy with what I was seeing in training, and now I’m happy with what we’re doing in games,” the manager said after the game. Of course, there are two words why Barcelona may win both this game and take La Liga right from under Cristiano Ronaldo’s, 31, nose: Lionel Messi.

Though Messi’s currently tangled up with contract negotiations, it hasn’t tripped his feet on the field. He’s tied with teammate Luis Suarez for most goals in La Liga, with each scoring 14. It’s quite possible that both will walk away from this game with more goals under their belt.

Who do you think is going to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Barcelona will dominate or will Real Sociedad surprise the Blaugrana?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.