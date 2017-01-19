FameFlyNet

Ooh la la ladies! VS Angels bare all on sexy shoot in Miami and the pics are steamy!

It may be winter, but things are heating up down in Miami at the new Victoria’s Secret shoot featuring some of our favorite Angels. Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk and Lais Ribeiro striped down in some sexy lingerie and obviously looked incredible. See the sexy pics from TMZ here!

How stunning do these ladies look? Josephine, Sara, Elsa, and Lais all seemed to be having a ball hanging together on this shoot and could not look better! The ladies lounged by the pool and posed on lawn in skimpy ensembles. In some shots, it looked like the girls posed with straw hats or shirts tied around their waists. So cute!

Josephine knows how to make herself feel awesome and her tips are super positive. “When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is I try to give myself some positive feedback. I think as girls we’re very critical of ourselves and we tend to pull ourselves down,” she previously told HollywoodLife.com in an interview. “Build yourself up, build your friends up,” Josephine recommended and it definitely looks like she and her fellow Angels know how to make each other feel at their best.

“For me, if my panties match my bra and I feel sexy underneath, I know I’m cool and it kind of gives me a different attitude and confidence walking down the street,” she said. Well Josephine showed off her confidence in her matching set during her shoot with Sara, Elsa, and Lais. We cannot wait to see the new footage of the Angels when it comes out! From what we’ve seen, it looks gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these sexy new pictures? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.